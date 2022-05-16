Letter to the editor: McCool property owner says he supports K-Junction Solar Project

Dear editor,

I am in full support of the proposed K-Junction Solar Project, and have agreed to lease my ground to this local energy effort. No nitrates applied to the acres covered by solar panels is good for all of our drinking water. McCool Junction is already spending a million dollars to drill and pipe water due to high nitrate levels. We’re also already facing questions about irrigation allocation.

A few months ago, the Natural Resources Conservation Service for Nebraska reached out to farmers next to wildlife ground to put the farm ground to grass for one year for $300/acre. K-Junction Solar will have that same effect without any government payments. Farmers are also facing clean water act regulations that would require grass buffer strips planted along creeks, draws, and streams of any kinds to keep chemicals out of creeks and rivers. Planting solar panels means we wouldn’t have to.

I see a lot of other advantages too - proper setbacks and fencing that would help keep snow drifts off roads, and the fact that as we grow, we’re going to need new sources of electricity. This project would provide the county with extra tax money that could be used to help people in York County on real estate taxes.

I enjoy the freedom to decide how to use my ground, and would like energy produced right here in McCool Junction to support American energy independence. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Larry Blum, McCool Junction