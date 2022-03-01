Letter to the editor: McCool business owner writes open letter regarding K-Junction Solar, asking for answers

K-Junction Solar, I am making a public post so that I am the author and you cannot control removing and hiding comments.

After your open house in McCool, your staff left me and others with more concerns than we came with.

After reviewing your past projects it seems you have a track record of selling over 35% of the projects you implement. And my assumption is that the remaining 65% of your owned projects are also for sale. While speaking to one member of your staff claiming he was the “Quarterback” in charge of the entire McCool Junction project but refused to give me any details of previous projects you have done.

I am a business owner, and I am very familiar with electrification when it comes to vehicle infrastructure so I know the federal incentives that are out there when it comes to developing solar power and based on your information last night it would seem like your business model is to develop these projects to collect on federal incentives to make your upfront profits, then sell the project and move on to the next.

You have made the citizens of McCool Junction some very big promises when it comes to the 30-year outline of this project but with a track record of abandoning your projects, we have no insurance that those promises will be upheld.

Like I mentioned to your staff last night during your “social hour,” you do not have to convince citizens of McCool that solar power is good and has its place in certain areas, we all know that. What you, EDF refuse to consider is the microeconomics of our town and county that you are robbing by taking these 5,000 acres.

As a business owner in the community, I know that honest, hardworking, and community-driven businesses are welcomed with open arms. As of this moment you don’t meet that criteria. So my question is this, as a part of your project, will you add an agreement with the Village of McCool that you will maintain ownership of this project for a minimum of 30 years? Please respond publicly.”

Thanks,

Tyler Cox, McCool Junction

Nebraska/Central Equipment, Inc.