Letter to the Editor: Las Vegas family thanks York community

We recently visited York for the somber occasion of the loss of our beloved mother, Connie Davis. We flew in from Las Vegas and stayed at her home during a short Thanksgiving week to plan and attend her memorial and to face a multitude of things necessary to handle her estate.

We had, for three years now, been trying to convince Connie to move to Las Vegas with us, knowing she was living alone and that she may be lonely. We quickly realized how mistaken we were about that during our visit.

We are both originally from small towns. We have obviously lived in Las Vegas too long and have become somewhat jaded. We barely know our neighbors' first names, have 6-foot tall concrete fences between every house, and rarely even say "hi" to our neighbors. We have very few people here that we consider to be friends. During the morning of our first day in York, we were greeted by multiple neighbors, all stopping to express condolences and to share stories about their relationship with Connie. Everyone offered help, food, texted us with various information we needed, checked in with us throughout the week, offered to run errands, or researched things for us that we had only casually mentioned. This provided us with the assistance that made all of the tasks possible that we had to accomplish during a very short holiday week. The outpouring of love and support was something that neither of us have experienced in many years and had almost forgotten existed in this world.

Connie wasn't alone, nor was she lonely....she was where she belonged....she was home....her history was there....her friends were there...her church was there....her entire support system was nearby....and we, even as strangers to most everyone, felt that way about York ourselves.

We hope this message reaches the fine folks we met during our short time there. You not only gave us support, an outpouring of love and assistance, and made us feel welcomed, but most importantly, you also re-opened our eyes to priorities and to the importance of God, community, and friendships that we have ignored for almost 20 years. We can never repay you all for that and we will be forever grateful. York is truly a special place.

Steve and Leslie Davis

Las Vegas, Nevada