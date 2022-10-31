Letter to the Editor: Initiative 432 is a bad idea

Editor:

Initiative 432 on this year's Nebraska ballot proposes to amend the Nebraska constitution to require a photo ID to vote in any election. This proposal was presented as a measure to reduce voter fraud, but there has been absolutely no evidence of fraud in Nebraska elections. It is an utterly bad idea.

The proposal is vague and would cause inconvenience to many Nebraska voters, including farmers, workers who utilize an absentee ballot, people with mobility or disability issues, the elderly, and citizens who live in nursing or group homes. Supporting this proposal means many Nebraskans may forgo voting or have to travel long distances or stand in long lines. Our tax dollars will be needed to change our current system with no evidence of fraud. Furthermore, the proposal provides for further action "In a manner specified by the Legislature" - a method too vague to be supported by anyone.

Rules are currently in place and are used on a regular basis to deal with issues of identity and/or address that arise on Election Day. If there are any problems, the voter is allowed to cast a provisional ballot and the issues are investigated and resolved. Our current procedures are working. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Vote no on Initiative 432.

John Boyer, rural York