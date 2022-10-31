Letter to the editor: Hotovy’s knowledge would be an asset to the legislature

Patrick Hotovy grew up on a farm and is a landowner today. He knows what a burden real estate taxes are to farmers and landowners. He knows how badly we need property tax relief.

It has been several years since there was a medical doctor in the legislature. The legislature is frequently faced with decisions that relate to the health care of Nebraskans. It is very advantageous to have a senator with medical knowledge to help guide decision making on matters that affect Nebraskans medical care.

Dr. Hotovy will look out for the medical welfare of Nebraskans and will work hard for property tax relief. I know he would be a great asset in the Nebraska Legislature.

Roger Meyer, M.D.