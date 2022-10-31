 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the editor: Hotovy’s knowledge would be an asset to the legislature

  • 0
Letter to the Editor stock
jmrainbow // Getty Images

Patrick Hotovy grew up on a farm and is a landowner today. He knows what a burden real estate taxes are to farmers and landowners. He knows how badly we need property tax relief.

It has been several years since there was a medical doctor in the legislature. The legislature is frequently faced with decisions that relate to the health care of Nebraskans. It is very advantageous to have a senator with medical knowledge to help guide decision making on matters that affect Nebraskans medical care.

Dr. Hotovy will look out for the medical welfare of Nebraskans and will work hard for property tax relief. I know he would be a great asset in the Nebraska Legislature.

Roger Meyer, M.D.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why do teens use libraries?

Why do teens use libraries?

Surveying teens, “three main roles of the public library” were found: (1) the library information gateway, (2) the library as social interacti…

Failed energy policies

Failed energy policies

While on the campaign trail in 2019, then-candidate Biden guaranteed supporters that he would “end fossil fuel.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News