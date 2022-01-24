Letter to the Editor: Daughter of landowner supports solar panel project near McCool

Dear Editor,
As a daughter of a landowner in York County, I am feeling compelled to write to you about the upcoming plans to put up solar panels.
My father was well known to many in York County and to you as he wrote to the editor quite often to express his feelings and thoughts on different things. Since my father, Cleon Schwartz, no longer has a voice, I feel I need to express some of what he would say if he could still speak today and some of his feelings he shared before he passed on, regarding this matter.
My father was getting older and knew his time of doing hard labor on the farm was limited. He knew that his son was getting older too and would soon possibly not be able to keep up with the farm work which is so demanding. There was uncertainty of a future in farming, as it was also hard to know what his grandsons might want to do. So they had started looking for alternatives that might make it a little more feasible to keep the land in the family as it had been for three generations and not have to continue with back breaking work -- let alone deal with the stress of not knowing how they would keep up with it all if one or the other was gone.
My father loved the farm, the life of a farmer and had done it for nearly 50 years before his death. He never shied away from hard work or ever stopped working when it became very difficult for him to walk or get up into a tractor. His life was ultimately taken while he was working on the farm. My father loved Nebraska and the land as much as or more than many people I know. He was not into all the new fangled ideas, recycling or “green” living. He used to say, “I do more recycling and more ‘green’ living than any of those big city folks combined, using my old equipment parts on other old equipment and manure to fertilize my land.” Dad was the first to ask if there was a way to be able to put animals in around the solar panels so the land could be maintained naturally.
What I am trying to say is when my father signed up to have solar panels be put on his land, it had nothing to do with trying to get out of work or to try and shirk his duties as a farmer or to waste the land. My father was one of the wisest men I know when it came to financing and investing. When he said something was a good investment or a good idea, most people sat up and listened.
Consequently, I am a firm believer that the solar panels which are coming with the K-Junction Solar project are a good idea and a good investment of the land in York County. We have found out there will be no adverse effects to the environment, that the county isn’t going to see a loss in tax revenue and that the McCool Junction Public School is going to benefit greatly from this project. My father and family have always been huge supporters of the school and keeping the school in McCool. For the past 50 years there has been a Schwartz member in the school and it has a rich heritage that we feel is important to keep alive.
The last thing that is going to be a huge benefit for residents of York County is they are set to see a decrease in their property taxes because of this project, which I would think everyone in the county could get behind!
I currently live in Lancaster County, about a mile from a solar panel field. I can honestly say you wouldn’t even know it is there. I know it is there because I have looked for it, but most everyone traveling down I-80 west of Lincoln, if not looking for it, wouldn’t even notice it. So for those of you who think this is going to be unsightly and going to affect your lives adversely, next time you're heading into Lincoln, look off to the north and see if you can find the solar field. I challenge folks to say it is more unsightly to use the land to produce power than to use the land to build more houses, apartment complexes and roads which are things that only increase our taxes, not lower them. These solar panels which so many people are against -- are they more of an eye sore than the big wind turbines that you can see for miles and miles around?
I know if Dad was alive he would have been writing this letter and I would have gladly let him. I know he would have done a far better job at it. I just hope this helps people see the panels in a little different light. That they will stop viewing those who have decided to give their land over to the solar fields as the “bad guys.” Folks, the fields might not be producing corn and beans for a while, but they will still be producing power, providing jobs and giving back to the community which to my father and to me sounded like a pretty good trade off.
Sincerely,
LaVerna Schwartz, Lincoln