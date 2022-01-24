Letter to the Editor: Daughter of landowner supports solar panel project near McCool

Dear Editor,

As a daughter of a landowner in York County, I am feeling compelled to write to you about the upcoming plans to put up solar panels.

My father was well known to many in York County and to you as he wrote to the editor quite often to express his feelings and thoughts on different things. Since my father, Cleon Schwartz, no longer has a voice, I feel I need to express some of what he would say if he could still speak today and some of his feelings he shared before he passed on, regarding this matter.

My father was getting older and knew his time of doing hard labor on the farm was limited. He knew that his son was getting older too and would soon possibly not be able to keep up with the farm work which is so demanding. There was uncertainty of a future in farming, as it was also hard to know what his grandsons might want to do. So they had started looking for alternatives that might make it a little more feasible to keep the land in the family as it had been for three generations and not have to continue with back breaking work -- let alone deal with the stress of not knowing how they would keep up with it all if one or the other was gone.