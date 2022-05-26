Letter to the Editor: County employee responds to citizen letter about ARPA bonuses

I would like to respond to the letter about County employees not deserving a bonus. You are right, we did sign up for these jobs, however we did not sign up to be exposed to a deadly virus. As a community member you should be grateful that we continued to perform our duties. If 911 dispatchers didn't show up for work, how would you have gotten medical or police help? If our sheriff's deputies didn't show up for work, our community wouldn't have been protected, if our jailers didn't show up for work, who would of been there to keep the criminals out of the community? We risked our lives and our families to protect you.