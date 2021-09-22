Letter to the editor: County attorney issues statement regarding conflict with commissioners

It is with deepest regret that I find my office at odds with our county’s board, however my team believed we had no choice but to take a course that called on the Court to arbitrate the issues at the center of the controversy. Having been forced into litigation, I am grateful for the district court’s thorough and well-reasoned decision.

Neither I, nor my chief deputy, engage in the private practice of law; and, we have dedicated our lives to serving only the people of the State of Nebraska, and doing so within the strictest limits and authority of the law. Over the last year-and-a-half we have been able to bring together community partners and multi-jurisdictional law enforcement agencies, in ways never accomplished before, to more effectively combat those issues facing this community and affecting our great state. Our approach, while novel, has had the effect of making York County and surrounding communities safer, and proved that our section of the local government can operate effectively, successfully and at a large savings to the taxpayers. There has been no greater endeavor before me than the business before me now-- that being to mend the gulf between my office and our Board, to continue to educate our Board on what we do, and to continue to aggressively fight for victims, law enforcement and the rule of law.