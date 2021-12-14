Letter to the Editor: Contribute to Star of Lights campaign

Dear Editor,

In our world, we are inundated with the ubiquitous appeals for charitable giving: Tunnels to Towers, Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, St. Jude’s Children’s and on and on. Often, local, worthy charities are overlooked and neglected. I would like to bring to the forefront another charity: the York Auxiliary Star of Lights Campaign.

This campaign began on November 26th and runs until December 31st. The purpose of the funds gathered is to go toward providing Christmas gifts for our York General Hearthstone residents as well as the purchase of Cancer Survivor Christmas Ornaments.

We all benefit greatly from the easy access to quality medical services provided by our local medical facility and by contributing to this worthwhile charitable campaign we can demonstrate our solidarity with our medical providers, and our deep empathy for those members of our community who must be housed in the Hearthstone Facility.

Join with me in contributing to this wonderful activity. You may donate online at: www.yorkgeneralauxiliary.org/donate

Or mail or drop off your donation:

York General Auxiliary Star of Lights 2222 N. Lincoln Ave.