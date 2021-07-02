Letter to the Editor: Champion leader says farewell to York community

A little over five years ago I had the privilege of joining the team of more than 200 courageous men and women who show up every day at Champion Home Builders to build the finest quality homes for families living all over the Midwest. It’s been the best experience of my life. This weekend I’ll be leaving York and moving back home.

Although I am excited to move back home and begin the next chapter in my life, I am sincerely going to miss the community and the people that live in and around York, Nebraska.

These are folks that are genuine, really care about one another and their families, and take pride in their community.

Those who serve on the fire, police and sheriff’s departments, as well as the teams of first responders, are simply the best. At Champion we always count on them to show up immediately to handle any emergency we might encounter and put the safety and wellbeing of the people ahead of their own.

The locally owned businesses that serve the community are operated with pride (Moguls has worked hard to keep my vehicle alive during my time here!)

The schools and colleges – large or small - are some of the best in the country, populated by educators that care.