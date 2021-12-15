Letter to the editor: Celebrate Clara Barton's birthday by helping others

“You must never think of anything except the need, and how to meet it.”

These words from American Red Cross founder Clara Barton — who would have turned 200 in December — continue to serve as a guiding light for today’s Red Cross volunteers, donors and partners, who exemplify her compassion and devotion to helping others.

This generous spirit is needed now more than ever. COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on our most vulnerable neighbors, and they’re in dire straits when another crisis strikes.

That’s where our Red Cross community — of people like you — steps in to provide help and hope. This year, the Red Cross Serving Central and Western Nebraska has responded nearly 100 local disasters, mostly home fires. We’ve also collected more than 50,000 units of blood, trained more than 4,000 people in lifesaving skills such as First Aid and CPR, and provided nearly 500 services to military members, veterans and their families.

This continues to be a time to take care of each other, and what better time to honor Clara’s lifesaving legacy than when we celebrate her 200th birthday this holiday season. Join us by making a financial donation, an appointment to give blood or platelets, or becoming a Red Cross volunteer.