Letter to the editor -- York resident, in trucking industry, talks about supply chain issues

The president and his advisors answer to the shortage of goods in stores is that they got the unions at the dock terminal in Long Beach, Calif., to agree to work longer hours on unloading cargo ships.
Well that’s all fine and good but let’s go beyond the TV optics and circle back around and understand the realities on the ground and why some store shelves are empty or short supplied.
The sheer magnitude of clearing out the backlog of containers is breathtaking and the words coming from Washington give a clear picture that they have no clue.
Contemplate for a moment that a container ship can hold between 10,000 and 21,000 containers. At one point recently there were 72 container ships sitting off a Long Beach terminal waiting to dock. Doing the math shows there were between 720,000 and 1.5 million containers to be unloaded and that’s just at Long Beach and more ships arrived daily.
The job is monumental in scope when you factor in that the ports at Tacoma, Wash.; Houston, Texas, Savannah, Ga.; and Norfolk, Va., are behind as well.
With those numbers in mind, realize there is also a shortage of container chassis that are needed when a container is removed from the ship. This is important because you need a chassis for each container so a driver can move the container to a nearby warehouse.
The shortage of chassis is because most of those warehouses in the port district are already full which means a lot of loaded containers are sitting on chassis all over the place waiting for warehouse space. These warehouses are busting at the seams because there is a shortage of over-the-road truck drivers who move the product throughout the country.
Trucking is the business I’ve been in for 36 years. We are in a severe driver shortage. In addition, if the president continues down his path of mandating COVID vaccinations and weekly testing for those not vaccinated then there will be drivers who will quit the profession which will further exacerbate an already troublesome shortage.
Once an over-the-road truck driver picks up at a dockside warehouse and delivers somewhere across the country to a distribution center, those warehouses also have been struggling to keep up because of the lack of employees they are experiencing.
See a common theme?
It doesn’t matter how many more hours dock workers in Long Beach are going to put in because it comes down to being able to hire more folks throughout the entire supply chain. This administration’s own policies are the problem because our president and his fellow Democrats in Congress fully support paying folks not to work.
It’s those policies that have damaged our supply chain system turning it from a seamless, efficient distribution system into one resembling those found in socialist economies around the world where shortages are a common everyday occurrence.
It begins and ends with people. When you are paying folks not to work, not to get out of bed each day and be productive citizens of this country then you have big problems.
Our distribution system was the most amazing system in the history of the world. I’ve been directly involved in it for 36 years and have seen it mature, change, grow and squeeze out inefficiencies thereby saving consumers money. It delivered product 24/7 365 days of the year to the store shelves across the country. Most consumers had no idea how it got there and just took it for granted it would be there.
Gosh how things have changed in such a short time.
Today, product is not moving as efficiently in and out of warehouses because of a driver shortage and because of a lack of employees to unload trucks and put product in the warehouses. The result is that retail companies slowed the volume of inbound which then reverberated back upstream at dockside warehouses backing up inventory in the pipeline, in turn, less is getting unloaded off ships which means ships sit longer off shore and so on.
When your policies negatively impact the American work force who are the very foundation of the distribution system, every action will and does have an opposite and equal reaction. It’s very simple, there aren’t enough folks actively in the work force. The enemy, my friends, comes from within.
One easy solution is to quit making it affordable to not work but modern day Democrats like to have folks rely on the government because it becomes a voter block for them. Vote for us and we will keep government payments coming and you don’t have to do squat to get the money.
As for retailers, they may have no choice but to increase their warehouse holdings so they can have more product in stock for months if not a year ahead of time. The days of “just in time” are over for now and they may have to return to decades ago warehousing practices. Do realize that to do so comes at a cost to companies and in turn a cost that will be passed onto consumers.
Enjoying paying $20 or more each time you fill your vehicle? How about grocery costs rising each time you walk into the store?
I will tell you transportation rates have skyrocketed this year to get product moved and there is no end in sight. Retails are only now starting to pass those increases on to the consumer and those increases will continue in 2022 which is going to further fuel inflation.
I’m a generally optimistic person but I’m also one that likes to know the realities on the ground. Here’s the reality. Buckle up folks and give that belt an extra firm tug because it could be a very rocky ride.
Russ Powell, York