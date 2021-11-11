Letter to the editor -- York resident, in trucking industry, talks about supply chain issues

One easy solution is to quit making it affordable to not work but modern day Democrats like to have folks rely on the government because it becomes a voter block for them. Vote for us and we will keep government payments coming and you don’t have to do squat to get the money.

As for retailers, they may have no choice but to increase their warehouse holdings so they can have more product in stock for months if not a year ahead of time. The days of “just in time” are over for now and they may have to return to decades ago warehousing practices. Do realize that to do so comes at a cost to companies and in turn a cost that will be passed onto consumers.

Enjoying paying $20 or more each time you fill your vehicle? How about grocery costs rising each time you walk into the store?

I will tell you transportation rates have skyrocketed this year to get product moved and there is no end in sight. Retails are only now starting to pass those increases on to the consumer and those increases will continue in 2022 which is going to further fuel inflation.

I’m a generally optimistic person but I’m also one that likes to know the realities on the ground. Here’s the reality. Buckle up folks and give that belt an extra firm tug because it could be a very rocky ride.

Russ Powell, York