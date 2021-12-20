Letter to the editor -- York farmer supports carbon capture project

Ethanol is a critical component of the agricultural economy in the Midwest. Not only does the industry support hundreds of thousands of jobs, but the nation’s ethanol producers also purchase just under half of the nation’s corn supply, proving that it is absolutely essential to protect this industry.

Farmers, such as myself, base success on many different factors, one being the ability to harvest a successful yield and sell the crop at the end of each season. But, as the world moves in a new direction by prioritizing low-carbon fuel and electric vehicles, it has become clear that we must do all that we can to keep ethanol viable – and fortunately, there is a way.

Summit Carbon Solutions has announced plans for a revolutionary carbon capture project in conjunction with 31 ethanol plants across five states. When an ethanol plant partners with the project, carbon emissions are sequestered and safely stored underground in North Dakota. The sequestration process results in a lowered Carbon Intensity (CI) score for each plant, enabling their ethanol to be sold at a higher cost, specifically to low carbon fuel markets in various states. These premiums will bolster the ethanol industry and support farmers who sell to local plants.