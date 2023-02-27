Editor:

December 7, 2022, the Keystone Pipeline dumped a minimum of a half million gallons of diluted bitumen into Mill Creek less than three miles from Washington, Kansas. TC Energy (formerly TransCanada) is still on site attempting to clean up their mess, which they, as well as many media outlets, refer to as “crude oil,” which it decidedly is not.

When Keystone XL was proposed in 2008, one of the many points of opposition to its construction is that the industry does not know how to remediate areas contaminated by diluted bitumen – it doesn’t act like crude oil, it can’t be washed off a duck with Dawn and it’s heavier than water.

On February 15, 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency released the following: “A new phase in the spill response had begun, focusing identifying and implementing tactics that address the remaining recoverable oil from surface water, ice, debris, sediments and shorelines.”

TransCanada didn’t know how to clean up diluted bitumen 15 years ago and TC Energy still doesn’t.

Kevin and Shannon Graves, Bradshaw