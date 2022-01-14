Letter to the Editor -- The Walk for Life

Dear Editor,

A sad anniversary will arrive January 22, which is the date the U.S. Supreme Court gave abortion legal status, basically condemning many unborn children to death in a free country. That was in 1973. That is a lot of years to endure this and it is appalling to realize that this leading cause of death is intentional.

To help stop this unjust situation, people will be able to “vote with their feet” and attend the Nebraska Walk for Life on Saturday, January 29, at 10 a.m., at the State Capitol in Lincoln. This has always been a peaceful protest. (Of course there is another national March for Life in Washington D.C., on the very date, January 22, but this one in Nebraska is more accessible).

Why expend this effort and endure the cold? Well, remember in the famous play by William Shakespeare when the good doctor says, “Unnatural deeds breed unnatural troubles?” He was referring to Lady Macbeth washing her hands in a “slumbering agitation.” This psychological principle of transference is being exhibited across our great nation as harmful decisions are being made daily by high level officials. Those currently holding power are punishing themselves and the people instead of recognizing the real problem.