Letter to the Editor -- Support shown for Hughes

Congratulations to both candidates for running an exceptionally clean, positive race to become the next Senator to represent the 24th District in the upcoming election. No negative ads. No mud slinging. Both candidates and their supporters get a shout out. Wouldn't it be terrific if other state races and national races would emulate this race?

Also, the York News-Times shows us that the Free Press can be positive as it allows the public a space to state opinions as we (the public) share our thoughts.

Thanks.

And exercising the option of sharing my opinion allows me to promote and describe Jana Hughes, one of the candidates I have known for a long time. I feel that Jana Hughes would become one of the best Senators that was ever elected by the voters of District 24. Following are the reasons Jana is special.

Jana Hughes was raised on a farm by her father, Roger Luebbe, and by her mother, Joan Luebbe. Roger was a dairyman until his recent passing. Roger was a veteran, officer in his local church, member of the Goehner Volunteer Fire Department, board member of various cooperatives, and served on many other civic organizations. Being raised on a farm by Roger taught Jana the value of hard work and the need for faith and ethics. Jana's mother, Joan, amplified the views that Roger had. Joan also taught school at Centennial Public. Originally, a western Nebraska Sandhill girl, Joan probably lent her attitude, her feistiness, her streak of independence, to Jana.

These traits of feistiness and independence would serve her constituents very well as a senator. It is necessary to be her own person. It means she is not owned by any organization, by any group, by any person except herself. Her vote is for her constituents only, it is not negotiable.

Passion. Remember that word. Passion. To be the best, to excel you must have passion. Jana Hughes has that passion. Please, give her your consideration.

Thank you,

Dennis Richters