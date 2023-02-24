I definitely agree with Mona Claren, who wrote the article, “Why Johnny might finally learn to read at school,” printed in the Friday, January 27, 2023 News-Times.
I started grade school in the mid-1930s. We began learning phonics in the first grade and continued as we began to read. Sure, it has to be taught and kids have to learn it and memorize it. That leads to enjoying reading the rest of your life. It’s not the perfect answer and English is not a perfect language either.
I’m sure Teacher Senske had to stifle a laugh when I said the capitol of Iowa was Des Mo-neez. The sound-it-out rule didn’t work that time. I’m still reading and writing and that’s because Teacher Senske taught us phonics and how to “sound it out.”
Iva Lou Wellman, Waco