I want to commend Naomy Snider for the excellent article on January 25, 2023, highlighting the work of the York County Human Trafficking Task Force. The article was meaningful in explaining what can be done to combat human trafficking by a dedicated task force. Not only is York's Trafficking Task Force unique in its composition of dedicated community volunteer members, alongside law enforcement, many counties still do not have human trafficking task forces. The 2023 statistics show Nebraska as the fifth worst state in the nation for Human Trafficking. And out of the thousands of cases we have monthly/annually in our state, our attorney general said 13 people were convicted of human trafficking felonies in 2022 (and it was the largest number of people ever convicted in any year). York County's Trafficking Task Force is, indeed, unique and should be very proud of your accomplishments! Thanking you again for enlightening us all and, hopefully, serving as the impetus to get other counties to follow your example.