I was ashamed and disgusted this week when I read the story in the YNT about Nebraska Teacher of the Year 2023 Renee Jones being cyberbullied by Kirk Penner of the State Board of Education. Penner's attempt to wield cancel culture against someone who has dedicated their life to teaching our state's children is shameful and represents the very worst of what we are capable of in this age of toxic discourse and bad behavior.

Penner may disagree with Ms. Jones' personal beliefs, but his behaviors of tracking her online and directing others to bully her with lies is the sort of big government politics that we in Nebraska need to be above. In a democracy, like it or not our elected officials act on our behalf, and on our behalf Penner has openly mistreated a teacher.

Of special shame is the fact that Penner represents us in District 5. Some things transcend politics, and decency to others should be one of those. I urge my neighbors to tell Penner's office in respectful terms that this kind of behavior is unacceptable, and to be sure to vote accordingly next time he is up for reelection. Show Penner that we are better than this, that he and his cancel culture tactics are the minority in Nebraska, not us and our kindness and respect for free speech.

Jake Owens, York