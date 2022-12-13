 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor -- Public Service board wants input

Dear Editor,

We serve as elected Public Service Commissioners representing Nebraska. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses as well as manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service.

Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband further out into more rural locations is ongoing. With substantial federal grants for broadband infrastructure on the horizon, making accurate maps is imperative. The federal maps which depict where locations have broadband service (or do not), and to what speed, will be the funding mechanism for millions of dollars beginning in 2023. Funding for broadband in Nebraska depends on the accuracy of these maps.

Many attempts have been made over past years to correct inaccurate data turned in by some companies. Now there is an opportunity to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband map if your location is not receiving service or not at advertised speeds.

Please participate. This will benefit you and everyone in Nebraska. Go to the new FCC National Broadband map at: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home

1. Enter an address in the “location” box

2. Zoom down to where the buildings are located, and the hexagons disappear, to see what broadband service is supposed to be there.

3. If you see the location of buildings/facilities, click on the dot:

a. If green – determine if the providers that show up could serve that location

b. If gray, and you believe the location should be able to receive broadband, or there is no dot, click on “location challenge” and follow the instructions.

If you have questions, please email psc.communications@nebraska.gov

We know that broadband is the great equalizer and a public utility: it is necessary in our work, business, educational and personal lives, for urban and rural persons alike. Help us to correct map imperfections so that Nebraska can receive maximum federal broadband infrastructure dollars for build out. Thank you.

Your Nebraska Public Service Commissioners,

Mary Ridder, District 5

Dan Watermeier, District 1

Tim Schram, District 3

Rod Johnson, District 4

