Letter to the Editor -- Norfolk group urges forward movement on state expressway system

The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council has delivered this letter to state senators, the governor’s office, the highway commission, and NDOT officials. We wish to submit the following variation as a letter to the York News-Times. Thank you for your time and consideration.

As business and industry leaders in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska, we encourage state lawmakers to embrace the unique opportunity before them to complete the long overdue Nebraska Expressway System. Nearly one-third of that state program remains unfinished nearly 35 years after its adoption.

Now is the time to finish the job and fulfill the promise of better statewide infrastructure made to Nebraskans in 1988. The recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, supported by U.S. Senator Deb Fischer and Representative Don Bacon, is projected to deliver more than $2.5 billion to Nebraska for road and bridge construction.