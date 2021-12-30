Letter to the Editor -- Norfolk group urges forward movement on state expressway system

The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council has delivered this letter to state senators, the governor’s office, the highway commission, and NDOT officials. We wish to submit the following variation as a letter to the York News-Times. Thank you for your time and consideration.
As business and industry leaders in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska, we encourage state lawmakers to embrace the unique opportunity before them to complete the long overdue Nebraska Expressway System. Nearly one-third of that state program remains unfinished nearly 35 years after its adoption.
Now is the time to finish the job and fulfill the promise of better statewide infrastructure made to Nebraskans in 1988. The recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, supported by U.S. Senator Deb Fischer and Representative Don Bacon, is projected to deliver more than $2.5 billion to Nebraska for road and bridge construction.
There is no better, more cost-effective use of these resources than finishing the Expressway System. As long as Expressway projects remain stalled, more Nebraskans will be killed on dangerous, outdated two-lane highways and our communities will continue to lose economic development opportunities. In Northeast Nebraska, a key manufacturing and agricultural hub of the state, we know all too well that limited four-lane access is a significant detriment to business and industry expansion.
For years, we’ve been told to be patient. We’ve been told needed project funding can’t be borrowed because we’re a “pay as you go” state. Now, through the aid of the federal infrastructure law, new funding is available and at the ready. Let’s put these dollars to work for Nebraskans by keeping the long unkept promise of the Expressway System – in the process we’ll be making better connections between our rural and urban places, saving lives, creating new economic growth opportunities, and avoiding the severe cost inflation of further delays.
If not now, when?
Sincerely,
Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council
