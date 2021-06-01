Letter to the Editor -- Nancy Beach encourages voices to be heard regarding museum’s future

So why move the museum? Why replace the museum space with a weight room? The answer: so the space currently used as a weight room on the lower level of the Community Center can be used for programs designed for school age children (grades 1-12).

I have no issue with expanding the recreation programs for the students. There were dozens of programs for students in the past and I think we should always encourage their participation - even in the museum. One of my highest priorities at the museum has been to make changes based on how a fourth grader would view or understand the displays. They are required to study Nebraska history - I want them to learn our local history – their heritage too!

I think there are several ways the recreation and museum areas can co-exist within the Community Center, without banishing the museum to the auditorium’s basement.

How can you help? Let the City Council know how you feel! Many have told me they don’t have a voice in what happens in York, you’ve tried before and no one listened, so why even try. But unless you try, you definitely will not have a voice.

• Attend the Council meeting (June 3 at 7 p.m.). The entrance is on the north side of the municipal building at 100 E 4th Street between Lincoln and Grant Avenue.