Letter to the editor -- McCool reader shares thoughts about farmland, solar project

Here we are on a beautiful fall November day in Nebraska. There are many fall activities that are happening this time of year, pumpkin patches and Halloween have come to pass, Thanksgiving is just around the corner and some of us are enjoying the great outdoors with family and friends during the November firearm deer season. I am typically not a person to publish my thoughts in a paper, but this year something is different.

Some of my greatest memories as a child and as an adult have come from being in the great outdoors. As I sit here in the deer blind with one of my sons enjoying the peace, quiet and beauty of the great outdoors, I realize that some of this may be coming to an end or at least changing dramatically.

We live in the area of the proposed K Junction Solar project, which claims to bring jobs, bring tax dollars and help the environment. We sit here on a piece of property owned by a man that I have come to tell has taken stewardship and the environment seriously. He has done many things from leaving trees, grass ways, no tilling, managing water carefully and has genuine thought of leaving the land better for the next generation. Thanks to him, we get to sit here and enjoy the great outdoors, making memories, from laughing at funny squirrels playing in the trees or a family of raccoons heading out to feed, and just visiting about life.

There have been many questions raised about this project, and I don't believe you will find anyone here that does not want to leave the land better for the next generation. That's what farmers do -- they are innovators, finding ways to do things better for the environment and to feed the world.

We also have a global farm land crisis going on, we are losing land at an alarming rate due to urban development, so we need our farmers to be innovators better than ever right now, and turning productive farmland into an industrial solar facility will not help this crisis.

In closing, all I ask is please think about these items; go to the grocery store and think about where your food comes from, think about something you enjoying in the outdoors with your family or friends, think about our current environment here.

I do not believe this project will help with any of these items, our area farmers do. They help produce food and fuel for the world, they are implementing practices to help the environment, they maintain the ground so the current and next generation can enjoy it.

Adam Beck, McCool Junction