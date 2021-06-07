Letter to the editor -- Comments on museum’s future

I have been following the story about the Anna Palmer museum with interest.

I attended the city council meeting this evening to learn more. There was any number of people there in support of leaving the museum in the community center and it was obvious that the mayor and some of the council members had already made up their minds the museum was to be moved.

I understand there are structural and financial issues AND when it was suggested the resolution be changed to not require the museum to be moved, the vote was no. Changing the resolution would not have precluded the relocation but would have allowed exploring more options.

I was extremely disappointed in the attitude of the mayor, who seems to feel a place for the youth to play is more important than honoring the legacy of Mrs. Palmer and the very rich history of York. Nancy Beach's vision for what the museum could be is brilliant. Obviously the council places no value on the museum if they haven't funded it! I am truly appalled by this attitude. At a minimum, the museum could be kept there temporarily until a proper location is secured. However, if you don't fund the museum currently, how are you going to have the funding to buy, restore and operate the museum in a new location?