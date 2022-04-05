Let's Dive Into Summer

The kick-off event for this year’s Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a picnic lunch served by the Friends of the Library. We will have all the usual picnic fare with hot dogs, chips, drinks, etc. The summer reading program is designed for toddlers, school-aged children, teens and adults.

Looking for more summer fun activities? Mark your calendars:

• Anything Goes on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., starting June 7. Join us for a vast assortment of fun and unique activities (games, crafts and science experiments) with your friends.

• Brown Bag Story Time on Wednesdays at noon. Bring your lunch and enjoy a story while eating outside on the green. Drinks will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

• Book Buddies on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Boost Fourth Graders will host Storytime for preschoolers.

• Cookies & Canvas on Thursdays at 2 p.m. Explore your creativity!

• Gaming for Teens & Tweens will be Fridays, 2-4 p.m. This activity is intended for those entering fifth grade (and older) and will include fun and games with snacks and drinks.

• Edgerton Explorit Center will present The Wonderful World of Waves on Tuesday, June 14 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

• Oceans of Possibilities Finale on Saturday, July 16 at 1 p.m. Join Aaron Fowler and his two therapy dogs (Bella and Choco) to sing songs, play instruments and share stories.

• Story Walk - Journey along Beaver Creek Trail with your family to enjoy a great story along with your walk.

• Participants who join the Summer Reading Club can compete for great prizes so be sure to turning your reading logs!

AND…the Summer Reading Smackdown continues! Kilgore Memorial Library adults will again compete this year with Seward Memorial Library to learn “who reads more on Highway 34”. Dates for this year’s competition have been set by the Seward Library so we have a little more time to earn the trophy this year! All readers, who have graduated from high school are welcome to join this reading club that begins on May 23 and runs through July 29.

Check the library web site and follow us on Facebook for complete details about all our great family summer activities. And be sure to pick up a great bookmark with all these events listed.

Preschool parents – don’t forget to also sign up for “1000 Books Before Kindergarten”. This is for families of children from zero to five. And, if you have not already done so, make plans to visit our Early Childhood Discovery Center.

If you are out of work or looking to start a new career, we can help! Kilgore is now accepting applications for a senior community service employment program. If you are 55 or older, willing to learn new skills and meet income requirements, reach out to Deb Robertson at 402-363-2620. To learn more about this program: www.nationalable.org