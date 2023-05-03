This week our country celebrates a truly Nebraska contribution to our nation, Arbor Day. This celebration was founded here in Nebraska over 151 years ago leading to a continued national effort to plant millions of trees across our country each and every year.

Our state government recognizes Arbor Day as a state holiday and celebrates it by giving most state employees a day off work. As a result of the state holiday and a recess day earlier on Monday, this week in the Nebraska Legislature was short on time but not on debate.

We started the week finishing the first round of debate on legislation intended to increase the amount of ethanol consumed in Nebraska. This goal is widely supported by myself and my colleagues here in the Legislature. However, the bill proposing to achieve this goal, LB562, mandates that retailers carry a higher blend of ethanol in E-15 in order to make this happen. Last year, prior to my election, the Nebraska Legislature approved the creation of tax credits to incentivize retailers to offer more pumps with E-15. Less than a year later, before the effects of the tax credits can be fully realized, LB562 would force retailers at their expense to switch out their pumps to the higher blend of ethanol.

I along with a number of other Senators worked to develop a compromise amendment to utilize more of a carrot approach with the tax credits than the stick with the mandate. However, due to the ongoing filibuster we were unsuccessful in getting the opportunity to adopt our amendment which has support of both the retailers and the ethanol industry. As a result, I voted to end debate on LB562, but I voted present, not voting to move it to the next round of debate. I continue to support the intent of LB562 but will withhold my full support for the legislation until we have the opportunity to amend it with the compromise solution.

We debated a number of other bills this week but ended with a second round of debate on LB626, the “Heartbeat Act.” LB626 would have restricted access to abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around 6 weeks of a pregnancy. An alternative bill, brought forward as an amendment to LB626, would have restricted abortion access after 12 weeks. Nebraska law currently restricts access after 20 weeks.

After 4 hours of debate we did not receive the opportunity to vote on LB626 or any of its amendments as the effort to end debate failed, effectively stopping this legislation for this year. I will continue to advocate for the unborn and I fully expect legislation to be introduced next session to revise our laws on abortion in light of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I do receive dozens of calls a day and hundreds of emails (sometimes a day!), so I am doing my best to respond. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756.