Be a part of Leadership York’s 2023-2024 class! Join Leadership York in 2023. Class meets monthly from September 2023 to May 2024. Leadership York provides participants a chance to meet monthly to receive an in depth look at the York community. From touring facilities and meeting with local officials and leaders to observing the inner workings of the city and county, our participants will come away with a whole new understanding of what makes York a great place to work and live. We want you to be one of York’s future leaders and decision-makers! Positive and active leadership is the core of a stable community and the objectives set forth in the Leadership York curriculum helps secure that type of leadership for many generations to come. Apply online at www.yorkchamber.org/leadership-york

A reminder to everyone The 43rd Nebraska Army National Guard Band will perform tonight, Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. on the North lawn of the York County Courthouse. The concert is completely FREE and no ticket is required. Please come out and support our service members. This concert will take place at the York County Courthouse. Bring your chair/blanket and enjoy! If inclement weather takes place that day, it will be moved to the Yorkshire Playhouse. Again, I want to thank those that were willing to work with me and the group to make this concert possible. Thank you to the City of York Public Works, Kilgore Memorial Library, York County Courthouse Facility Manager and Yorkshire Playhouse. Without all of the cooperation from your organizations/departments, we would not have been able to comfortably host the concert.

As you are making plans to attend Firecracker Frenzy on Monday, there are a few things that we want to be sure you are aware of. There is a little bit of road construction on Nebraska between 19th and A Street. Our office has been working with City of York Public Works and York Police Department to help families arrive and leave safely. Please use this guide as you make your plans to attend. After the show, please be aware there will be law enforcement from the City of York and York County Sheriff’s Department directing traffic. We have prepared a visual guide that can be found https://yorkchamber.org/frenzy/.

Firecracker Frenzy will take place Monday, July 3 at York County Fairgrounds. Wild Hawgs will again be selling concessions to those in the grandstands and also to those in the parking areas. “Gates” open at 8 p.m. and the show will begin at dusk (approximately 9:45 or 10 p.m.). Firecracker Frenzy is a self-funded event that is made possible with the generous donations from businesses and residents alike. You can find a listing of the Firecracker Frenzy sponsors on our website (https://yorkchamber.org/frenzy/).

Balloon Days will be here July 14-16. Activities get underway Friday, July 14 at the Family Aquatic Center with a Beach Party beginning at 1 p.m. “Surf’s Up” will be the Dive-in Movie and the show will start at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15 downtown York will be the place you want to be. Sidewalk Sales kicks off the day at 8 a.m. with the ESI Camp students setting up their stores by 9 a.m. A food truck will be outside the Chamber Office mid-morning through the afternoon for hungry shoppers. Blow It Up Balloons will have creations available from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Crossroads Riders will have a booth setup downtown where they will be selling small items and treats. York County Development Corporation will have the ESI Camp students setup their “stores” downtown for shoppers as well.

The very popular Transportation Exploration will take place at the Holthus Convention Center from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. The York Country Club is hosting the Annual Ladies Invite. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. and those interested in participating can contact the pro shop to register. York Parks and Recreation will be ready to cool everyone down with the Giant Water Fight that will take place at 6th & Nebraska (Kilgore Memorial Library). The weekend wraps up at Mincks Park on Sunday, July 16, with Parks and Rec hosting Soaring High from 5 – 7 p.m. Spend time in York, July 14-16.

I wish for everyone to have a fun and family filled weekend while celebrating our county’s independence!