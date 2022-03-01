LB 767 would lead to Pharmacy Benefit Manager Licensure and Regulation Act

This week, I would like to discuss my personal priority bill this year, LB 767. LB 767, if adopted will adopt the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Licensure and Regulation Act.

Before I begin with the discussion on the bill itself, it is important that we discuss what a Pharmacy Benefit Manager, also known as a PBM, are and what they claim to do. A PBM is often a middleman between health insurance plans, Medicare Part D plans, or large employers who are contracted to negotiate with pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies to control drug spending.

Each PBM will develop different lists of covered pharmaceutical drugs for each individual plan they are contracted to negotiate for, which helps decide what drugs individuals will be given and to help determine the out-of-pocket cost for consumers. The PBM also can utilize its purchasing power to help negotiate lower prices from the pharmaceutical industry, and some PBM’s will even contract directly with mail-order pharmacies to provide covered drugs to consumers.

While PBM’s are described to be middlemen, this isn’t always the case. There are some truly independent PBM’s who contract with other entities to provide these services, however, there are other instances where an insurance company owns its own PBM, a PBM owns its own pharmacy, or a pharmacy owns a PBM and insurance company, so each individual situation can often be quite murky. This has led to numerous complaints about the industry because, as of right now, PBM’s are not regulated by the State of Nebraska, which is why I’ve introduced LB 767.

I’d now like to discuss some of the most important provisions of LB 767. This bill contains model language from the National Association of Insurance Commission that establishes the standards and criteria for the licensure and regulation of PBMs. The model language serves as a framework for the Legislature to enact legislation to address issues and concerns our Nebraska pharmacies are encountering daily.

LB 767 also prohibits discrimination against 340B entities and 340B contract pharmacies. The 340B Drug Pricing Program requires pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in Medicaid to sell outpatient drugs at discounted prices to healthcare organizations that care for many uninsured and low-income patients. The health entity then must invest these savings they receive from buying drugs at discounted rates into providing care for uninsured and underinsured patients.

LB 767 also further regulates what can qualify as a Specialty Pharmacy. Prior to LB 767, a PBM could pick and choose which, or how many accreditations they would require a local pharmacy for these pharmacies to provide specialty drugs to its members. Arguably, this practice allows each PBM to freeze out competition by the locally owned pharmacies and redirect these drugs to be provided by a pharmacy owned by the PBM, or a pharmacy that has close ties to the PBM. Following numerous discussions, I believe we have come to a solid middle ground. LB 767 states that if a pharmacy obtains a specialty pharmacy accreditation from a nationally recognized independent accrediting body and is willing to accept the terms and conditions of the contract with the PBM, the PBM shall not exclude the pharmacy from its specialty network.

While not everyone is going to be happy with everything in LB 767, we all believe we have reached a middle ground that is amenable to all. This was proven by the fact that there was no opposition testimony or letters for the record during the Committee hearing. LB 767 advanced from the Banking, Commerce, and Insurance Committee unanimously and has advanced to the last stage of debate by the full Legislature without any opposition on any round of debate.

