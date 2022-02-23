LB 310 increases amount of property exempt from inheritance taxes

First of all, I want to apologize for the lack of my weekly columns so far this session.

Second, I would like to recognize the approximately new 1,600 residents of Legislative District 24 in western Butler County who joined the district following the 2021 redistricting special session.

The start of a short session is always a flurry of activity with bill introductions, especially in light of the many new funds we have to consider, and I appreciate your patience as we focused on that priority.

This year, the Legislature is scheduled to be in session for 60 days and we are scheduled to finish on April 20. As of Friday, February 18, we have already completed 28 legislative days. This week, I would like to discuss what we have accomplished and next week, I will discuss some of the legislation I have introduced.

While we have been in session for 28 legislative days, so far, the Legislature has only passed one bill and one legislative resolution. Numerous bills have been debated only to be filibustered and fail to advance to the next stage of debate.

The one bill that was approved by the Legislature was LB 310, introduced by Senator Rob Clements, which increases the amount of property exempt from inheritance taxes, reduces inheritance tax rates, and eliminates inheritance tax for heirs 21 years of age or younger.

While Nebraska is one of the few states which still allows for inheritance tax, the state does not collect this tax itself, which is unique. Instead, our counties collect this tax, and unfortunately, if the Legislature would have eliminated this source of funding for our counties, it would have likely raised property taxes to make up the difference.

After extended debate, the Legislature raised the exemption for immediate family members to $100,000 dollars, leaving the rate unchanged. We also increased the exemption for extended family members to $40,000 while dropping the tax rate to 11%. Finally, for unrelated heirs, we increased the exemption to $25,000 while dropping that tax rate to 15%. LB 310 passed on Final Reading with a vote of 37-1 with 11 not voting and was approved into law by the Governor on February 17.

The Legislature also approved Legislative Resolution 14, introduced by Senator Steve Halloran, which is a resolution to Congress for a convention of the states to propose amendments to the United States Constitution. In 2015, Senator Laura Ebke introduced a call for the Convention of States and I co-sponsored the Legislative Resolution. After it wasn’t adopted, she re-introduced her resolution as LR6 in 2017 and I co-sponsored it again. Once again, it failed to be adopted.

In 2019 Senator Halloran took up the call and introduced LR7. I was one of 16 co-sponsors. Unfortunately, when session ended in August of 2020, it was indefinitely postponed, having never made it out of committee and to the floor for a vote. Senator Halloran never gave up. On January 8th, 2021, Senator Halloran introduced LR14, which I co-sponsored along with 15 other senators.

At the end of last year, LR 14 was advanced from the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. However, due to timing, it was not scheduled for full debate. This year, after the session began, Senator Halloran reprioritized the resolution, it was scheduled for debate. LR 14 survived multiple rounds of extended debate and was adopted on January 28 on a vote of 31-11 with 6 not voting.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My door is open and I have made it a goal to be accessible to the constituents of our district. Please stop by any time. My e-mail address is mkolterman@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. Tyler and Katie are always available to assist you with your needs. If I am not immediately available, please do not hesitate to work with them to address any issues that you may need assistance with. Please continue to follow me on Facebook at Kolterman for Legislature and on Twitter at @KoltermanforLegislature.