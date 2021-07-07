Keeping promises

We can be tough on China without leaving Nebraska businesses in the crossfire. One of these companies is Hornady Security, who told me that recent tariffs have forced them to pay far more to make their gun safes, and that these costs are inevitably passed on to consumers. I urged the president to rethink these damaging trade barriers and to rescind any policies that put Nebraskans’ livelihoods at risk.

I also sent another letter to President Biden, calling on him to reconsider his plan to bail out the oil industry. Studies have repeatedly shown that fuel mixed with ethanol burns cleaner and is better for the environment, yet the president is reportedly considering undermining the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), the main federal rule that promotes the use of ethanol.

By weakening the RFS, President Biden would not only hurt the Nebraska farmers and ethanol producers whose jobs depend on it – he would be directly contradicting promises he made to them on the campaign trail. If he wants to keep his word and do right by the environment at the same time, he can start by upholding the integrity of the RFS.

As your U.S. senator, my job is to make sure your voice is heard in Washington. The president and his team need to know what matters to the hardworking men and women of the Heartland.