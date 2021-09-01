Keeping promises in Afghanistan

His story is far from the only one. I was also contacted by another Nebraskan who served two deployments in Afghanistan. He said that two of his former translators will be in “mortal danger” if they are left behind, and he stressed that he wouldn’t be alive today if not for their work.

Even Afghans whose service with the U.S. military earned them a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV), which gives some translators the right to immigrate to the United States, are at risk of being left behind. Many have been turned away at the Kabul airport, and still others haven’t been able to make it to the airport at all. Afghans whose SIV applications are still pending are at even greater risk of being abandoned in Taliban-run Afghanistan.

Another Afghan interpreter who came to the U.S. with an SIV several years ago told my office that two of his immediate relatives are among those who have tried and failed to make it out of Kabul. He said that the crowd was so large in the days before the August 26 attack, they couldn’t even get near the airport.

The United States made a promise to these brave Afghans – if you work with us, we said, then we will take care of you and your family. By leaving them at the mercy of the very terrorists they fought against for two decades, we are betraying that promise.