Just Melanie -- York's holiday spirit is alive and well

This being a strange year with super high inflation, skyrocketing costs for many things and other uncertainties in our world, there were some who worried there would be difficulty in having all 15 families adopted in the annual Adopt A Family program.

But those worries were quickly put to rest this past week as not only were all 15 families adopted, they were all adopted in record time.

Translation: All 15 families will have something to open on Christmas Day and many, many children will have winter coats, socks, pajamas and maybe even some toys that they wouldn’t have had otherwise. There were also families who asked for cleaning supplies, pot and pans and grocery cards – the most basic of needs will be met.

The program, now in its 33rd year, is a collaborative effort between the York News-Times and Blue Valley Community Action. Blue Valley chooses the recipients, the News-Times facilitates the program and provides a housing area for the gifts, and then Blue Valley personnel make arrangements for the anonymous families to receive the gracious giving from strangers.

Each family is designated by a number. Those who adopt a family have that number as well as a “wish list” from each member of that household. The gifts are labeled according to the family number and the family member. Then, when they are delivered to the News-Times, the gifts are situated on pallets in our old press room with those designated numbers – to make sure the families receive the gifts that have been purchased just for them.

Soon, that big room in the back will fill with brightly colored packages holding yes, material things, but also items that will truly help families in need.

Then, they will be taken to their designated homes.

Meanwhile, the monetary donations are still being accepted for the other side of this program. The monetary donations designated for the Adopt A Family program are placed in a fund to which Blue Valley has access. Throughout the year, the funds from those donations are made available for giving to people in need when they are in a crisis, such as needing money for gas, or medication, or for utilities. Those who wish to make monetary donations to that fund may do so by sending a check (designated for the Adopt A Family program) to the York News-Times at P.O. Box 279, York, NE 68467. The names of the donors will be published, unless the donor indicates that they want to remain anonymous.

To those of you who adopted a family this year – or during any of the previous 30-some Christmas seasons – it’s time for us to say thank you. Your open, giving hearts truly made a difference in someone’s life. And what could be a better gift than that?