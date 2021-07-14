Just Melanie -- Waste not, want not

“We can’t let all this go to waste,” she said, tending to the baby in the “carry chair” as she called it. “Just keep picking. This winter, when you are eating all the jelly and pie, you will be happy we did this.”

There was nothing to be happy about. It was a dirty, hot, never-ending job. Just when you thought you stripped an entire limb of fruit, it was like they just popped out from nowhere all over again.

She tried to bribe us with the reminder that we could eat as much as we wanted while we were picking . . . but eating massive amounts of fresh fruit while in the heat resulted in a stomach ache and a couple bad hours in the bathroom.

We would fill bucket after bucket, the mosquitos would bite kid after kid, the bull would venture close enough to prompt us to climb onto limb after limb, and I swore I felt myself lose those moments of childhood slip away hour by hour.

We were champion complainers . . . yet, Mom kept after us, telling us to keep the eye on the prize.