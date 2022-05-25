Just Melanie -- Three o'clock with Uncle Elmer and Millie

I looked at the clock and it was nearly 3 p.m. With just a minute to spare, I moved the two stools at the end of the bar down the line, to make extra room in front of the television.

And just as the clock hands perfectly aligned to say it was the famous hour, I heard the familiar tapping at the front door.

As I did every single day (with the exception of Mondays because that’s the day our business was closed), I hurriedly ran to the door and pushed it open.

“Hello honey! I’m home!” the big man on the motorized wheelchair exclaimed.

“Oh Uncle Elmer, right on time!” I responded, as I held the door open so he could make his way inside.

He hit the gas and boogied on in to our bar and grill, tapping on the bill of his red Chicago Cubs hat to say he appreciated the welcome. With his yellow flag waving from the back of his wheelchair, he drove to his usual spot at the bar.

Uncle Elmer never had to order his beer – I knew exactly what he wanted. It was the same every day – Old Milwaukee. In our bar and grill in Elgin, not many people drank Old Milwaukee but we still managed to find a distributor that would deliver us enough to keep Uncle Elmer happy day after day.

As long as I knew Uncle Elmer, he had been using the motorized wheelchair. I never saw him stand up, in the many years I knew him – but I imagine if he had, he would have been about seven feet tall. Heck, when I stood next to him while he was sitting down, we could look each other in the eye. And he was plenty tall enough to sit at the bar like everyone else, even though he wasn’t on a stool.

As I handed him his Old Mil, I knew exactly what channel he wanted on the TV – it was a Nashville network on our satellite feed where couples in fancy western wear professionally danced about a ballroom to country music.

“Yep, it’s time for the dancing girls!” Uncle Elmer would chuckle as he took a sip of his beer. “Oh, good and cold today, honey! Just the way I like it!”

He’d tap his hand on the bar and sometimes hum along to songs he knew, while he watched the couples twirl and sometimes do line dances. He’d invite me to sing along, which I would happily do because there was never anyone else in the bar at that time of day.

Once he finished his first beer and it was time to move on to the second Old Mil, the elderly man would throw out an extra dollar and that meant it was time for his barbecue potato chips – always on the second round, never on the third or fourth. It was quite the ritual.

And about the time he finished his chips, nearly every single day, the front door would fly open and the whirlwind called Millie would come flying inside.

“My other favorite Old Mil!” Uncle Elmer would exclaim and laugh, while his flamboyant niece, Millie, would clickity-click her way across the bar in her glittery high heels.

“Oh Uncle Elmer! Watching the dancing girls again!” she’d laugh and do some sort of funny move herself.

Millie wore sparkly clothes and had hair as high as heaven. Her makeup was always amply applied and her earrings were the latest and greatest to be sold in the 1990s. For fun, she read recipes in magazines and she always seemed to know the juiciest gossip – with great wit and vocabulary, she could spin a story like nobody’s business. Millie was a hair dresser in town and the love of Uncle Elmer’s life.

Theirs was a great story of family and dedication. Turns out, Uncle Elmer spent many years in the Navy, as a diver and a welder, I was told. Somewhere along the line, Millie’s family had lost touch with him – I don’t know why or how. But Millie being Millie, she started digging in, to investigate the whereabouts of her favorite uncle. Eventually, she found him alone and lonely in a veterans’ home in Chicago. Because Millie couldn’t be told no, she insisted on bringing Uncle Elmer back with her to Elgin, Nebraska – she’d take care of everything.

And boy, she sure did. She got him a little apartment on the south end of main street and that yellow flag for the back of his wheelchair so he could safely make his way to the bar every day at 3 p.m. She brought him groceries and newspapers, old records featuring country music and their favorite polkas.

And every day (right about when he was munching on his barbecue chips and savoring his second Old Mil), Niece Mil would wrap up her hair coloring, cutting and perm-giving, lock down the Clip and Curl, and dash down the block to join him.

Millie would drink a red beer, in a frosty mug, with extra tomato juice and a dash of celery salt if she was in an extra good mood.

She’d perch herself on the bar stool next to Uncle Elmer and rest one hand on the back of his neck while they talked about life. She’d ask him if he liked her new shoes and he’d say he didn’t have much fashion sense.

If it was baseball season, the country music dancing would be changed out for a live feed from the Chicago Cubs stadium where Uncle Elmer would watch his beloved team lose game after game with hopes that someday his team would having a winning streak again. Millie wasn’t much for baseball, but she tried to fake enthusiastic support because this time of day was really about the two of them.

Uncle Elmer would typically have three Old Mils and then head back to the south end of Main. But sometimes, he’d stick around for a fourth. When that happened, there was usually some dancing involved in which Millie would hold Uncle Elmer’s hands and they’d “chair dance” to a polka tune they sang by memory. And then Millie would help Uncle Elmer make his way back home. I can still picture her, with her skinny legs and high heeled shoes, maneuvering his big chair out the door while he waved his red Cubs hat in the air, bidding farewell until the next three o’clock hour.

One day, 3 p.m. arrived but Uncle Elmer didn’t. I quickly called Millie’s beauty shop but there was no answer. I called her house, but the phone just rang. There were no cell phones back then, so I just had to wait and worry. About 3:20 p.m., Millie called and we both cried as she told me Uncle Elmer had passed away.

The next day, at 3 p.m., Millie came to the bar alone and I poured her a red beer as she told me the plans for Uncle Elmer’s send-off. This wasn’t to be a regular, mundane, somber funeral – oh no! She proclaimed it was to be a celebration of the old man’s colorful life, one to not be forgotten.

And the day I went to the mortuary for Uncle Elmer’s rites of passage, I laughed out loud because Millie made her promise a reality. There was fun dance music playing on an old turn table. Uncle Elmer’s casket was so full of souvenirs from his life I’m surprised they even had room for him. Millie had placed so many special things inside – his Cubs hat, a Cubs flag, sheet music of his favorite old songs, one of the engraved mugs from our bar, items commemorating his military career, a bag of barbecue potato chips, a can of Old Mil and of course, a picture of her, his other favorite Old Mil.

After the celebration at the mortuary, Millie invited everyone to another celebration in Uncle Elmer’s honor, at the bar. We gave away all the Old Mil in the walk-in – seeing how there was no longer anyone to drink it and it just seemed fitting to use it for the last cheers to Uncle Elmer. So Millie, along with her family and friends, drank Uncle Elmer’s beer (hers with tomato juice) and ate barbecue chips, laughing and dancing and celebrating his life.

This past week, I heard the sad news that Millie passed away. The first thing that popped into my mind was an image of sorts, in which I imagined Uncle Elmer and Millie dancing to an old polka tune in heaven. But in this image, in my mind, Uncle Elmer was on his feet instead of sitting on his wheelchair and Millie’s heels were higher than ever . . . as was her blond hair. I pictured the two of them laughing, singing and enjoying the fact that they are together in a place where, well, I suppose it can always be three o’clock.

