Just Melanie -- This is the month

This is the month when we can actually open the windows and let the fresh air in. October is that rare span of time in which we don’t need air conditioning and we don’t need the furnace to run. Not only is it cheaper to survive for a mere 30 days or so, it is refreshing to let the breeze blow through the curtains . . . especially if you need to dilute the aroma of pumpkin spice.

This is the month when squirrels are actually entertaining. And it seems as if they are everywhere – probably because they are collectively so busy. I actually spent 15 minutes the other day, just watching a bunch of squirrels hurriedly carry food through the yard. I marveled at the fact they had these large nut-type objects in their mouths – where on earth did they find them? And even as fascinating was the question of where in the heck were they going with them? I also marveled that squirrels seem to make everything so much harder for themselves – they could have just carried the nuts across the yard, on the ground. But no, they chose to walk the high-wire that is my neighbor’s fence, taking the more precarious route to the destination. Good luck little guys . . . hope you get everything done before the snow flies.