Just Melanie -- The Star School . . . and places like it, in the past

“Cheri (my mother) and I would wear skirts or dresses to school,” Linda remembered of her sister. “But in the winter, we had to put pants under it! And we loved the big furnace grate on the floor, where we stood to get warm. The little kids would drop colors in there – which of course, would melt and then stink!”

What’s so funny is that when it came to the one-room schools, the experience was the same, generation after generation despite the passage of time. Things in my one-room school were pretty identical to what my parents saw, smelled and did.

Regardless of age, we were all educated in that one room with one teacher. Besides being educated there, we helped with the facilities whether it was carrying water from the neighboring farm, bringing in wood for the stove, pulling weeds around the big cement steps or pulling crayons out of the heater grates as Aunt Linda described.

We all had our favorite trees on those properties – especially if one was strong enough to hold a tire swing. We knew every nook and cranny of those little pieces of land set aside to school the farm kids – and felt sad to leave for town where we embarked on a whole new experience.