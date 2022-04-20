Just Melanie -- The sins of the green polyester

I tried to sit still, I really did. Church services were underway and the Mueller rule was clear -- anyone who misbehaved during that particular hour on a Sunday morning was sure to get their butts spanked when we got home.

It was hard to be dormant on a Sunday morning. There were seven of us kids, all crammed into two pews (one that we shared with Grandpa Andy and Grandma Onie). There was sure to be mischief -- someone was going to make a funny face; someone was going to fill their diapers; someone was going to fall and cry until the end of time.

But on that particular Sunday morning, it was even worse than usual. I itched like someone had rolled me in a field of poison ivy before pouring honey all over my body and then sending in the bees. I couldn’t possibly scratch it all, as I sat there in the horrible green outfit my mother had just made for me.

She was a great seamstress, don’t get me wrong. She made the majority of our clothes with her own two hands and the used Singer.

But when it came to styling and fabric selections -- well, she sometimes fell short. And with this particular outfit, that statement couldn’t have been truer.

The pants were horrible – putting my chunky little body in them was like stuffing a sausage. The elastic waist band was too tight, the thighs were too narrow and the “elephant bottoms” were horrible as they’d flap in the wind while I walked.

The shirt was a nightmare -- the cuff at my left wrist was too loose, the cuff at the right wrist was far too snug. The “cowboy yoke” at the top was outlined with some sort of strange piping that rubbed my chest -- it felt like someone was scrubbing me down with an SOS pad.

And then there was the fabric used to make it all. Oh, the horrifying feeling of this scratchy, itchy, hot polyester blend. Its strange shiny finish indicated it was likely highly flammable.

God bless her, she even embroidered flowers on the shirt which only hurt my eyes when I looked in the mirror.

I remember that Sunday with the green polyester as if it were yesterday. The time ticked by ever so slowly as I fantasized about using something sharp to itch my back, my calves, my arm pits (which by the way were the worst, because the seams were too high). I was supposed to be thinking about God and eternal life, but all I could concentrate on was the sticky sweat on the backs of my knees and the urge to rub up against a barbed wire fence.

I couldn’t dare complain. When I took off my coat that fateful morning, I remember my grandmother giving my mother one of the first compliments I’d ever heard uttered between them.

“Oh, Cheri, what a nice outfit,” Grandma Onie said, with honest sentiment. “The colors are wonderful and it fits my little Meloner so well.”

“Thank you, Leona,” my mom said with disbelief as her mother-in-law offered her an olive branch.

Well, I wasn’t about to ruin that rare moment of camaraderie between the two. I couldn’t let my mother know that the outfit on which she’d worked so hard -- well, it was going to be the death of me. I was determined to make it past the Lord’s Prayer . . . to the final hymn and then down the road to home where relief was waiting.

Time came for the sermon, we were half-way there. Then the priest announced there would be extra activities -- a catechism class had prepared a special song and a baby (amazingly not one of ours) was going to be baptized before we were allowed to go.

I could have cried out loud.

As the events slowly unfolded, I realized there was a pencil where they kept the song books. I reached for it when no one was looking and proceeded to stick that thing up my pant legs, using the eraser end to scratch the skin where the polyester had now started creating welts. Then I tried it around the waistband -- it felt great, but it was too obvious.

The priest talked about how we needed more money to pay for the new roasters in the church kitchen -- I dreamed of being naked in a cold pool of water. Prayers were said for one of my peers who broke his arm at school -- I pictured a world where green polyester did not exist. Someone said something about the bishop coming for a visit -- I closed my eyes and breathed deeply, in order to keep from screaming out loud.

Itching, itching, itching . . . the choir sang several hymns. Sweating, sweating, sweating . . . the collection plate was passed around. Dying, dying, dying . . . I prayed for the first time on that Sunday morning, asking God to save me and show me a way to avoid wearing that polyester again.

Miraculously, the final hymn was eventually sung. My green polyester and I joined the others in the van.

My mother and grandmother actually had a conversation on the way home -- highlighting my mom’s sewing skills and her talent at putting together such a look.

What a look it must have been. Not only was it the ugliest thing I’d ever seen -- it was a version of hell the priest had warned about minutes before.

Then, the unthinkable happened. Grandma announced she had put a roast in the oven that morning -- there would probably be enough for us all! I could see our house in the distance, only about a quarter mile away, but it might as well as been to the moon and back. I was going to be stuck in this nightmare for another hour or more.

As everyone shimmied out of the brown van in the grandparents’ yard, my mind raced for a solution. They were still talking about “the outfit” and I couldn’t break the moment or my mother’s heart with the truth. But I also knew I couldn’t take another second.

I realized the best solution was in a little white lie that no one could ever really prove or disprove. As a child, there was always one thing that got the adults’ attention -- a really good stomachache.

I acted like I was going to throw up. Obviously, no one wanted that, especially if we were going to be having dinner.

Dad took me home, gave me a shot of Pepto and commanded me to put on my pajamas.

“Get your pajamas on” was the most beautiful phrase ever heard by mankind. It was like the angels were singing in the heavens. I knew God would forgive me for my lie -- after all, by hiding the truth, I was doing a good deed, I reasoned. My mother’s feelings would be spared, the strange fellowship between the two women would continue.

As soon as Dad left, I nearly cried with happiness as I stripped that horrible outfit off my body. My husky little legs had to be literally peeled, as the sticky, scratchy stuff really didn’t want to leave. The snaps were unsnapped on that horrible top and everything was thrown on the floor.

I scratched and scratched. I think the Lord was smiling at me even though I was a 10-year-old sinner.

I had to make sure no more mornings like this ever happened again.

I was like a killer, hiding a body, as I scanned the property to find a place to stash the polyester outfit. Then it hit me -- the space behind the back steps. There was this cubby hole, of sorts, behind the cement steps that led to the house’s back door. I’d used it before -- when I broke my dad’s favorite pen, the one no one was supposed to touch, I pushed the evidence into that space. When I accidentally spilled grape juice all over my mom’s favorite piece of sheet music, I hid it with the rest of my criminal evidence.

I went outside with the clothes in a ball and stuffed it in the hole. No one would ever know. I planned what I’d say, when Mom asked where the outfit had gone. I’d simply shake my head and shrug my shoulders. We’d call it a laundry mystery -- kind of like the missing socks that plague everyone’s household.

The questions -- sure, they came throughout the next few weeks. My mother could not figure out what happened to that outfit as it was nowhere. I lied and told her I had hung the clothes on the line, the night before a storm came in. Maybe I forgot to take it off and the wind blew it into the pasture. That seemed to work and the legend of the green polyester died.

Well, until I was 19 years old. I was away at college when my mother called to excitedly tell me the new house was nearing completion and they were getting ready to move the old one out. Nearly a decade had passed, but suddenly my heart stopped. Oh, dear God, I thought . . . they are going to move the house and that means the step will be moved as well. My cubby hole of sins will be exposed!

I couldn’t concentrate that day, knowing my childhood crimes were probably already out there. My mother now knew she had actually been raising a deviant the entire time.

She didn’t call that evening like usual.

“She’s mad, she’s disappointed,” I worried aloud. “She’ll probably never want to look at me again. When the evidence came to light, she knew I was the common denominator and the guilty party was clear.”

Two days passed and I didn’t hear a word. My guilt was immense, my cover was blown. Then, I picked up my mail and saw a card from my mother.

On it was a goofy saying. There was a girl on the front -- then I realized my mother had colored the girl’s outfit with a green magic marker, complete with the embroidery. She even drew a broken pen in the girl’s hand.

And inside, she simply wrote, “Oh, Melanie. I always knew you were creative, but I had no idea! I love you so much! Love, Mom.”

That was it. Nothing more, nothing less. She had forgiven me. And she sort of asked for forgiveness, for making that dang outfit in the first place.

And we never spoke again about the sins of the green polyester.

