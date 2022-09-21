Just Melanie -- The quilt of many colors

Growing up, we had this infamous storage area called the rag closet. In it were hundreds of pieces of fabric. Some chunks were leftovers from my mother's sewing projects, others were new. There were pieces of clothes that had been worn to death but still deemed valuable because they could be used for patching, doll clothes and a variety of other things.

Opening up the rag closet was a daring move — if not prepared, pounds of cloth would come plummeting out and getting it all back in was quite a feat.

After a few years, my mother decided it was time to clean out the rag closet and do something constructive with it all. So being the thrifty woman she was, she decided she would make a quilt for me.

She made for me a pattern to cut out brightly colored blocks. There were so many blocks from jeans, shirts, coats, dresses. Over time, she sewed the blocks together and Grandma Onie volunteered to stretch it with her quilting frame, tie it and finish the job.

The quilt was finally done and ready for my bed. This 11-year-old loved all the colors — with all its 70s glory in orange and green polyester, blue denim, slick baby blue rayon.

When it was time for us to go to bed, we'd ask Mom to tell us where the various blocks came from. It became a story hour of sorts, as she reminisced about days we didn't necessarily remember.

The quilt, over the years, became worn and frayed with use. The backing became thinner after rounds of laundry. We drug that thing into the back yard during the summer and pretended we were camping. We bundled up in it in the living room during a blizzard when we lost electricity for a couple days.

The quilt of many colors went with me to college and ventured into my adult life. Today, it's pretty ragged and doesn't get any use. But it's not a piece of garbage, no matter how many strings stick out or how many holes are ripped into the blocks. It’s in a box, in the back of a closet. But I'll keep that quilt forever.

That darn inanimate object speaks volumes. It tells wonderful stories – through the scraps from the plaid dress on my first day of Kindergarten and the pink maternity top my mom wore to my First Communion. There's a piece of jacket my brother had removed prior to being sprayed by a skunk — it's the only surviving fabric from that day because the rest of the clothes had to be burned while he was hosed down in the yard. There's a strand of the white 4-H T-shirt I wore in my first cattle show, complete with grass stains after I was drug through the Antelope County Fairgrounds by a heifer in heat.

Light blue polyester reminds me of the "hot pant suit" my dad bought for my mother on their 10th wedding anniversary and the way she sobbed when he brought in the piano she always wanted. And next to it are blocks from hand-me-down jeans I wore to piano lessons years after that.

There's the yellow "chicky sleeper" my sister, Maria, always loved to wear and wouldn't give up even though she'd grown too tall — so much so, Mom cut off the feet so she didn't have to give it up just yet.

There's the purple and blue polka-dotted dress my sister, Nancy, was wearing the day she walked for the first time — and part of the pink lacy dress both Crystal and Kelly wore to church.

The flannel pieces were from my dad's old work shirts, still with smudges of tractor grease.

And there's at least two pieces from my brother, Terry's, favorite green shirt he insisted on wearing at least a couple times a week when he was in the first grade.

There's several pieces of worn blue robe my mom always took to the hospital when she had a baby and portions of the controversial matching outfits she made for my brothers and myself which Macho Father said were too girly.

Looking at this jumbled conglomeration is warming in itself. It's a quilt of many colors that tells a story of a family, who they were and what they did.

The quilt does not demonstrate the greatest of skill — many of the squares are crooked, as are the seams. But it does say a lot about the affection of a mother.

Mothers remember everything, all those special moments of steps and tears and firsts. They remember the favorites of everyone in their flock, and the not-so-favorites like wearing that certain sweatshirt the night someone had the stomach flu. They remember disappointment at not winning the spelling bee, being trampled by a heifer and screwing up the end of "The Entertainer" at a piano recital.

They remember giving birth, potty training and the night their sons accidentally ran through a cactus patch in the dark. Mothers recall the warm fuzzy mornings when all the kids crawled in bed and the times there wasn't enough money to go around so the new school shirts had to be made from flour sacks. That quilt will forever tell the story of all those things.

When I was a kid, that quilt of many colors kept me and my sisters warm as the round of "good nights" erupted like we were on Waltons' Mountain. Today, it keeps me warm in an entirely different way — just knowing I was loved by such a wonderful person who created for her kids a colorful, exciting life she wanted us to remember.