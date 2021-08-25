Just Melanie -- The Mooseburger Era

My dad continued to profess that he LOVED it. He would turn crabby if anyone wrinkled their nose, proclaiming that we were LUCKY because we had so much meat to eat. We were lucky, yet I noticed my father’s meat intake had lessened over time . . . his excuse was that he was developing a “beer gut” and needed to trim down. Huh, he was as tall and lanky as ever.

After what-used-to-be-called-supper was over on one particular night during Lent, my brother asked Mom if instead of putting our loose change in the “Rice Bowl” (which was then sent to feed those starving kids all over the world), we could just find a way to send them all the mooseburger.

He looked at her with all sincerity. He really meant it. She calmly, and seriously, told him she didn’t know how we could get it shipped overseas.

“I mean, it tastes bad, but it’s better than eating nothing, I guess,” he said. “Maybe the starving kids would like it. Maybe the priest can help.”

After he was gone, I could hear my mother on the telephone with her sister. She laughed until she cried . . . secretly saying she wished to God there was some way to ship that awful meat somewhere. And maybe it would take a priest to fix this problem.