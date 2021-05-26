Just Melanie -- The infamous bat sweater and the ultimate spade

"It's bat, it's a bat," I finally yelled as I ran past our open patio door, open windows, never remembering that I was only in my underwear and we had a 12-year-old peeper next door.

"You have no clothes on! Where is the bat? What are we supposed to do?" Maria yelled.

"I touched it, it was on my sweater! I was wearing my sweater!" I screamed.

She grabbed the cordless phone (we didn’t have cells back then) and headed for the van. Kelly and Crystal only let her in when they realized she had the phone and apparently the information imperative to their survival.

While I ran about the garage nearly naked, looking for a weapon, they called for help. They called the only person known to have killed at least three bats in our house before — the husband.

Of course, he was at work — but when he got the call he wasn't sure if the house was on fire or if they were afraid for my sanity. At that point, it really could have seemed like either.

"She's in the garage now, with hardly any clothes on — we think she's looking for a shovel," they relayed to him, play by play.