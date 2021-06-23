Just Melanie -- The houses built by faith

When our ancestors moved across the ocean and across greater North American, they had very little.
They had just enough to survive.
What they physically needed was in their covered wagons and in trunks carried onto train cars.
What they emotionally and spiritually needed was a family Bible and completely raw faith that God would take care of them.
When they arrived here, they did whatever had to be done to create homes, farms, businesses and eventually towns. They lived in dugouts and hauled lumber from far distances for eventual construction.
And the first communal structure was typically a church which oftentimes was also used as a school.
Just as wooden structures for homes and stores arose on the Nebraska prairie, so did churches with their steeples reaching high into the sky on the barren plains.
Each summer, the York News-Times produces a history magazine. As the date approached for this year’s publication, I didn’t know what topic we would pursue.
Then, I received notice about a long-standing congregation that would soon be closing its doors after more than 100 years of existence. I thought to myself, what more of a testament to history is there, in York County, than its churches?
Of course, we couldn’t feature them all due to time and space constraints, but I wanted to look at the structures that have existed for many decades – some of them have had varying denominations and doctrines over the years, some of them were always the same. But these buildings are and were truly built on faith.
Fortunately, I was blessed with talent around me, to help in this endeavor.
Two are young women who are just starting out on their careers. And then there’s me (armed with local history books) and our longtime creative design/copy editor/lay-out extraordinaire. I knew the four of us could create a special historic look at what people have built here on faith.
Saylor Newman is a 2020 graduate of Levander High School in Texas. She was in photojournalism and yearbook in that very large, urban high school. She recently moved to Henderson, staying with her grandparents, Joe and Em Pankratz. Her immediate family recently joined her in York County. I knew of her talent and aspirations in the area of photography. I knew she had the inspirational eye to capture what these beautiful buildings mean and hold. I’ve been in many of these churches before – yet I’d never really seem them in the way Saylor captured them.
Meanwhile, I was contacted by Callie Hurley, who is a 2020 graduate of York High School who just completed her freshman year at Wayne State College with a major in mass communications (with concentration in electronic media). Her expertise is videography. She is the daughter of Jim and Lisa Hurley of York. She asked about an internship over the summer. Quickly, in talking with her, I knew she was the perfect one to create videos for each church and tell the stories of these treasured places.
These two young women were enthusiastic about our project and each jumped in with both feet.
Over the course of more than two weeks, they went to 15 different churches in York County and captured the beauty, history and local religious culture.
They told stories with first-hand accounts, beautiful photography and videography.
They also learned a lot, as did I, about the struggles and successes of many decades of people who worked together to create places for worship, fellowship and personal peace.
I wrote historical pieces – again based on published accounts from those who came before us – about these amazing structures and more importantly the spirit behind their creation and evolution. These stories are about the people who walked through those doors for many decades and left behind artistic monuments that we might take for granted.
When the visits and editing and writing and compiling were done, we handed everything over to Kerri Pankratz – the design guru I referenced earlier. What we gave her was a lot. But she is accustomed to the task and she has done this work at the York News-Times for decades. What she did was create a beautiful full-color publication which you will find inserted into your Friday newspaper.
And on Friday, we will launch the whole collection online, on our website at yorknewstimes.com. There, you will be able to read the stories, watch Callie’s videos and see Saylor’s photos. And you will be able to learn about places we see every day but maybe don’t fully appreciate. Maybe you will see new beauty in places we may have grown accustomed to.
Even I was taken aback by the art, the workmanship, the colors, the passion, the faith, these churches hold.
When we were in the process of this project, I was often moved to tears because of the dedication of those before us and those today who continue to preserve the sentiment.
I’m so proud of Saylor and Callie – for each, this was their first professional endeavor in their chosen field. I feel so fortunate to have worked with them and watch them exercise their amazing talents.
Of course, I knew Kerri’s end result would be amazing – we have worked together now for 25 years. And she didn’t disappoint – the publication is beautiful.
I will admit, I’m so excited about you will find with your newspaper and online, on Friday.
This was a collaborative labor of love – of two young ones and two I will just call “seasoned.”
And of course, it is all because of the labors of love of decades of people who worked together to build houses of worship.
I hope you enjoy The Houses Built By Faith.