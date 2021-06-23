Just Melanie -- The houses built by faith

Of course, we couldn’t feature them all due to time and space constraints, but I wanted to look at the structures that have existed for many decades – some of them have had varying denominations and doctrines over the years, some of them were always the same. But these buildings are and were truly built on faith.

Fortunately, I was blessed with talent around me, to help in this endeavor.

Two are young women who are just starting out on their careers. And then there’s me (armed with local history books) and our longtime creative design/copy editor/lay-out extraordinaire. I knew the four of us could create a special historic look at what people have built here on faith.

Saylor Newman is a 2020 graduate of Levander High School in Texas. She was in photojournalism and yearbook in that very large, urban high school. She recently moved to Henderson, staying with her grandparents, Joe and Em Pankratz. Her immediate family recently joined her in York County. I knew of her talent and aspirations in the area of photography. I knew she had the inspirational eye to capture what these beautiful buildings mean and hold. I’ve been in many of these churches before – yet I’d never really seem them in the way Saylor captured them.