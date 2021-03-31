Just Melanie -- The hazards of being Timmy Nipple

At that moment, the persona of Timmy Nipple was born.

Steve, not being able to say the word “Knievel” and having a habit of using people’s last names, created the term we would use for decades when referring to our hazardous best friend.

Timmy Nipple always seemed to find himself in a predicament. Oh, the hazards that befell him and the situations that followed him through his life! We loved being around him as he was often as entertained by himself as we were while he greeted his perilous existence with humor.

As we grew older, Timmy Nipple was diagnosed with diabetes. He didn’t seem to understand it much, or care for that matter. All he knew was that if he didn’t drink his juice, when his mother told him to, bad things would happen. But almost in defiance of what nature had bestowed on him, he would sometimes skip the juice and head out to the sandbox to play with us. So we weren’t that surprised when we noticed, time and again, that Timmy Nipple would suddenly “be asleep” in the sand. We knew exactly what to do — send Steve into the house to get the moms.

“Timmy Nipple nee doos!” Steve would yell into the front door and out the matriarchs would run. A few doses of orange goodness and Timmy Nipple would be up and running, giggly as ever over the Tonkas.