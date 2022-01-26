Just Melanie -- The Birds and Bees Book

“Have you ever wondered how that happens? How does the baby get inside the mommy’s body?” she asked in her sweet tones.

No, I’d never wondered. I didn’t care. I just figured it was something that happened to my mother every other year. Grandma Onie once told us kids it happened when my mom ate sesame seeds – so I guess we blamed it on McDonald’s Big Macs that we had so many bunk beds in our rooms.

And growing up on the farm, I’d seen plenty of strange things happen in the pasture and the feed lot, but I never questioned it. That’s just what the cattle did. And when the calves came – I guess I just decided their mothers were picking up some sort of sesame seeds of their own.

So as Nurse Julie asked the question, I looked around the room. Connie, the oldest of the bunch, seemed to know something but she wasn’t admitting it. The rest of us were just dumbfounded and quite unclear as to where this was all going.

But I could tell she was going to unleash the answer and in the back of my mind, I already knew I didn’t want to know.

“Let’s start at the beginning,” she said, smiling, instructing us to turn to page one. “It’s good to know the facts.”