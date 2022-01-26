Just Melanie -- The Birds and Bees Book

It was time to clean out “the closet” – the big black hole where my fashion archives are stored and other things just get lost forever.
As I reached down to pick up a Husker sweatshirt I haven’t seen since the last football championship, I noticed the boxes stacked in the corner. Oh, the memory boxes . . . I hadn’t looked at them in decades.
Packed away were containers holding my scrapbooks and diaries from when I was young. There were ribbons from the county fair, pictures of my grade school classmates, birthday cards from people long gone.
I decided to take a few minutes and rummage through some of the junk, just for fun. My fingers moved around the items I’d stashed when I was a pre-teen. Some things I actually remember hiding in there… like a newspaper picture of a boy I liked at the time and a letter I wrote to Shaun Cassidy which was never sent because I didn’t know how to contact the former teen idol. And then I saw it . . . the Birds and Bees Book.
Instantly, I felt the urge to grab it, hide it all over again. The terror of being 10, 11 or 12 (I don’t remember) washed over me like a renewed surge of nausea as I looked at the carefully illustrated publication which had given me many sleepless nights.
I remember the day I received the book. It was on a Saturday morning. For some reason, I had been summoned to the school house, along with a few of the other girls my age, for a “special class.” Mom said it was something only for us, because we were of a “wonderful age.”
That was it. No warning. No discussion. Just that I was at a “wonderful age” and someone was going to tell me all about it.
When I walked into the classroom, the other girls looked just as confused as I was. It felt like we were in trouble . . . well, first of all, because we were in school on a Saturday by ourselves. And we were there with the traveling school nurse. Was there something wrong with us?
Nurse Julie was a sweet woman with a soothing voice. We knew her well because she came to visit our country school once a month, to talk about brushing our teeth, getting enough exercise, how to wash our hands. But on that morning, I had an ominous premonition that we were about to learn some sort of medical secret that obviously no one else in school could know. That was particularly true because the boys were absent.
She told us how we were beautiful young ladies who were about to embark on an “amazing journey.”
“Where are we going?” whispered my neighbor, Jana.
“I don’t know,” I answered.
Then, Nurse Julie did it. She handed each of us a paperback book that had a drawing of a girl on the front. That document changed my life forever.
As we began to turn the pages, she soothingly told us how our bodies were special because we had the ability to give birth to children. Well, yeah, I already knew that. I’d seen my mother be pregnant numerous times.
“Have you ever wondered how that happens? How does the baby get inside the mommy’s body?” she asked in her sweet tones.
No, I’d never wondered. I didn’t care. I just figured it was something that happened to my mother every other year. Grandma Onie once told us kids it happened when my mom ate sesame seeds – so I guess we blamed it on McDonald’s Big Macs that we had so many bunk beds in our rooms.
And growing up on the farm, I’d seen plenty of strange things happen in the pasture and the feed lot, but I never questioned it. That’s just what the cattle did. And when the calves came – I guess I just decided their mothers were picking up some sort of sesame seeds of their own.
So as Nurse Julie asked the question, I looked around the room. Connie, the oldest of the bunch, seemed to know something but she wasn’t admitting it. The rest of us were just dumbfounded and quite unclear as to where this was all going.
But I could tell she was going to unleash the answer and in the back of my mind, I already knew I didn’t want to know.
“Let’s start at the beginning,” she said, smiling, instructing us to turn to page one. “It’s good to know the facts.”
There was a picture of a woman and a bunch of squiggly marks I didn’t understand. Oh, but I soon did. With horror, for the next hour, I heard traumatic words about how the world I knew was about to end. There were all these terrible things that were going to happen to me . . . and when they did, I’d be called “a woman.”
A woman? I didn’t even know I had those parts inside me, I thought, as she used these big words and a big pointer to make sure we knew exactly where they were.
I felt like crying as she told me that for the rest of my life, well, at least until I was as old as my grandmas, (which seemed like an eternity), I would have to deal with what I equated to being sick each and every month. I’d be “irritable” and “uncomfortable,” and these crazy things were going to happen.
Then, if that wasn’t bad enough, she explained how it really wasn’t a sesame seed or two that created a baby. I remember seeing Jana’s face – it had to have looked exactly like mine – as Nurse Julie explained in gentle, but graphic detail, how the whole thing happened. We were adequately briefed on the origin of life.
When it was all said and done, she moved closer to our desks and exclaimed, “It’s all a beautiful thing!”
You have to remember that back in the day, I don’t think parents were as open about the birds and the bees as they are today. That Saturday morning, I forfeited cartoons for a biological lesson that terrified me to my core.
“How could any of this be possible?” I thought as I looked at the clinical black and white drawings before me.
When our mothers came to retrieve us, none of us could look at them. I hid my new Birds and Bees Book in my coat and just got in the van. “Oh no,” I thought, “Mom’s all alone. I can’t talk about this anymore today.”
“Did you learn a lot this morning?” she gingerly asked.
I just nodded in the affirmative.
And she left well enough alone. She put the van in drive and we quietly moved down the country road. I didn’t ask her any questions, although she said I could.
The Birds and Bees Book went into my special hiding place, in my memory box – for some reason, I didn’t want anyone to know I knew. If they knew that I knew, that meant I was no longer a kid. I felt ashamed and strange and completely mystified how the world had held this giant secret that had been suddenly revealed to me.
As I got older, I would sometimes get the book out to do some research . . . to check, to make sure that I fully understood what Nurse Julie had unveiled to us that winter morning. I hoped upon hope each time I opened it that I remembered it wrong. But it was always the same grim reality.
So, the other day, as I ran across the hidden and top secret book which held the truth to the female universe, I felt like I was 10ish all over again. As I looked at the descriptions and drawings, it was no wonder I had been so horrified. Plus, coming into the whole thing without even an inkling -- it had been as if the president told us that aliens really do exist.
But I had to chuckle. The biological reality of life, as it turned out, really wasn’t as bad as it had been portrayed in my young mind.
The surprising thing, this time around, was what I did next.
“Hmm,” I said aloud, as I turned to page one as instructed 40-some years ago by Nurse Julie. “I better see if I missed anything along the way. It’s good to know the facts.”