Just Melanie -- The angel is still among us

I think I dusted her along with other things in my house and just gave it no thought that she was intended for Christmastime.

Then, one day, I walked into the house, exhausted and just pretty much sick of life in general. I sat down to take a breath and for some reason, my eye caught the angel. I was suddenly astounded that nearly an entire year had gone by and I didn’t realize I had left this beautiful Christmas decoration out the whole time.

But as I looked at her, I realized she’s not just a Christmas decoration. She needs to be in the main living area of my house all the time, to remind us of our real reasons for being here, to remind us that we are being watched over and somehow everything will be OK.

So I made the decision for 2021 – she was going to stay with us, front and center in the dining room.

Sure, she’s a ceramic object but she reminds me take a minute, say a prayer, hope for the best and just try to have more faith.

There were days, in the heat of the summer, I’d look at her, chill out and let God.