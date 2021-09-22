Just Melanie -- The 22nd year of the York Area Ag Hall of Fame

For example, take the story of the Sandall brothers. Jonas, John, Charles and Andrew were born in Sweden and came to America with their parents. Charles and Andrew settled in York County in the spring of 1871, with the two unmarried guys living in a dugout 2 ½ miles west of York. In the fall, Charles told Andrew he was going to go back to Iowa, get married . . . and he’d be back in the spring. So Andrew stayed in York County, alone, that winter . . . to watch their land, take care of the livestock, etc. The story is that Andrew spent a lonely winter in the dugout, completely alone with his only reading material being his Bible and the Almanac. He made it through the winter . . . and the next spring his brother returned with a bride, and six other Swedish families following, which began a substantial settlement of this county that grew to 25 just a few years later. Jonas and John followed . . . they organized the Swedish Lutheran Church Society, were prolific farmers and some family members became state representatives.