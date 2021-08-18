Just Melanie -- Speed it up, slow it down

As soon as I became acclimated to that new world, I was right back to wanting to speed things up because I desperately wanted a driver’s license. I couldn’t wait to be of age, so I could have new found freedom.

When it came time to take my test, I wanted to slow everything down because I was worried I wouldn’t pass. And I didn’t . . . my nerves got the best of me. I failed the dang test the first time around . . . but went back the next week to walk away with that picture ID in my pocket and permission to drive.

At that milestone, I longed to push on the gas pedal and race to high school graduation. I longed to be a senior. Of course, when the time arrived, I realized there were decisions to make like where to go to college. I already knew what I wanted to be, but then I wondered if a career in journalism was really something I could take on. Oh God, I wanted things to slow down because I’d never been more scared in my life.

When I started college, all I wanted to do was speed up time until it was over. I missed home, I’ll admit. I missed my friends who were all in other places and I wanted to speed everything up to being a full blown adult because the perception of that reality seemed to be ideal.