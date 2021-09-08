Just Melanie -- Remembering back 20 years, how hope still lived in the devastation

Nebraska family waits for word on brother lost at Pentagon

ELGIN — When Darrell Getzfred went to open his grocery store in the tiny town of Elgin, located in northeast Nebraska, he said the sun was shining through the front windows. He went about his usual business — opening the check-out counters and getting his deposit ready to take across the street to the bank.

At 9 a.m., a customer came running into the store, saying something about the World Trade Center in New York City being hit by an airplane. Getzfred said he and others went to watch the story unfold on television, concerned because one of his six brothers works at the New York Times.

Moments later, he heard even worse news — the Pentagon in Washington D.C. had been hit. That location, sitting in the nation's capitol, was where his older brother, Captain Larry Getzfred worked.

"At first, I just thought about how big of a place it is," the younger Getzfred said. "He has been in the Navy for many years, and has survived many things. I guess I just assumed that everything was going to be alright."

But as the morning wore on, so did his unsettling feeling that something was wrong.