Just Melanie -- Remembering back 20 years, how hope still lived in the devastation

Sept. 11, 2001 -- we remember exactly where we were, what we were doing, who we were with, on that horrible day.
I also remember how there was still hope, days afterward, that the missing would be found, feared dead would be confirmed alive.
This Saturday, we will be publishing memories that were submitted to us from readers, about that fateful day.
In putting together some material for the end of the week, for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, I found this story I wrote on Sept. 12, 2001, which was published on Sept. 13, 2001, in the York News-Times. A family in my hometown of Elgin was devastated about news of their loved one, yet they still had hope.
Unfortunately, the outcome of the situation was not what anyone wanted, as their greatest fear came true (see Governor Pete Ricketts’ column in today’s publication as Captain Getzfred’s name is included in the list of Nebraskans lost on Sept. 11, 2001) – but this is a look back at hope in the middle of such a terrible crisis and how a family remembered their own, a man who served his country right to the very end.
This is the story, left open-ended, as it ran 20 years ago . . . about the Getzfreds, one of thousands of families who lost someone on that fateful day.
Nebraska family waits for word on brother lost at Pentagon
ELGIN — When Darrell Getzfred went to open his grocery store in the tiny town of Elgin, located in northeast Nebraska, he said the sun was shining through the front windows. He went about his usual business — opening the check-out counters and getting his deposit ready to take across the street to the bank.
At 9 a.m., a customer came running into the store, saying something about the World Trade Center in New York City being hit by an airplane. Getzfred said he and others went to watch the story unfold on television, concerned because one of his six brothers works at the New York Times.
Moments later, he heard even worse news — the Pentagon in Washington D.C. had been hit. That location, sitting in the nation's capitol, was where his older brother, Captain Larry Getzfred worked.
"At first, I just thought about how big of a place it is," the younger Getzfred said. "He has been in the Navy for many years, and has survived many things. I guess I just assumed that everything was going to be alright."
But as the morning wore on, so did his unsettling feeling that something was wrong.
"Finally, when it was time for me to go to lunch, I called Larry's wife. I just had to know what was happening. That's when she told me Larry hadn't been found, and had not called."
Plus, he was informed that Captain Getzfred's office was in line with where the hijacked plane had violently slammed into the building and exploded.
Last night, a list of missing individuals from the Pentagon attack was announced.
On it, was Captain Getzfred’s name.
Darrell and his wife, Kay, said by phone last night they haven't lost hope yet, and that prayer is not only a comfort, "but the only solution."
In the small, predominantly Catholic town, they said many have been providing as much spiritual help as they can. Incidentally, Captain Getzfred, his wife and two young children were recently there to help celebrate the centennial of the St. Boniface Catholic Church.
"My mother is actually doing alright," Darrell said. "We're just waiting. Whatever's supposed to happen, is supposed to happen. That's just the way it is."
"There's no word on his situation, so we can just hope and pray," Kay said.
Darrell said his older brother was only one year away from retirement from his lifelong career with the military, and that he and his family had just purchased a new home.
"He did what he loved, but he knew there was risk wherever he was — in his line of work,” Darrell said.