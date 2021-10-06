Just Melanie -- Poor Old Frankie and Texas Aggie

We were had. We'd been caught, by the infamous Texas Aggie.

At that point, it was like the dogs had been released from the prison gates; there was nothing we could do but run. Oh sure, we got caught more often than not, trying to get to the pristine fishing hole on the property owned by Texas Aggie and her husband, Poor Old Frankie. But it was always so worth the challenge – like I said, getting there was half the battle and really, half the fun.

Poor, old, decrepit Frankie and Texas Aggie were our neighbors down the road. They lived in a secluded area just two miles or so from our farm. No one went near them as they had been deemed anti-social by the family adults and we kids deemed her to be a scary entity who was real while some of our fantasy was fueled by wild stories from Grandpa and Dad.

But to look at her in all her anger, as she yelled at us from the porch -- it was like visiting the haunted house at the carnival. I don't really remember how the name Texas Aggie started -- it had something to do with the fact that her hair was so tangled, wild and big, "it looked like a Texas Tumbleweed" (not that any of us had ever been to Texas).