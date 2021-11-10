Just Melanie -- Ordinary people who did extraordinary things

Adams said to the veterans in attendance, “I’m reminded of many long conversations I had with my father-in-law. We usually talked about three topics – what we were messing up next in Lincoln, farming . . . or his military service in World War II. What most impressed me wasn’t what he did while he was in the Philippines, as extraordinary as it was, but here was a guy, just like all of you, who before he ever left, was a farmer, a brick-layer. He was an ordinary person. I am looking at a room full of ordinary people. The difference is this. A key component of America’s fabric is that we have ordinary people who are willing to do extraordinary things. That’s what he did, that’s what all of you did. We have a country full of ordinary people willing to do extraordinary things. I am looking at a room of people who did that. For that, I am grateful and this country is grateful.”