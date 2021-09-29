Just Melanie -- Oh, the joy of knowing and loving Sharon

“The kids come to visit all the time and I go down to the center for lunch and I get downtown every day, but things just ain’t the same, ya’ know?” she said, as she reached out her hand for me to hold. “Damn it, I miss the old man.”

We talked about her old life and her new life. We talked about how she used to be able to “dance up a storm” and “nowadays I can’t do a darn thing without taking all my medication.”

When it was time for me to leave, we embraced on her front porch and I told her that I loved her.

She looked me deep in the eyes and said I was supposed “to watch after My Patrick.”

I knew what that meant . . . since my husband’s teenage years, she’d declared that he looked like her celebrity crush, Patrick Swayze.

I promised to look after Her Patrick, but also warned her that looking after my guy was about as hard as it was for her to look after her guy when he was still here.

“Good point,” she said, throwing back her head in laughter. “Oh hell, do what ya’ can! Just you’s two remember I love ya.’”